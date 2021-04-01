Ban on bike ridesharing sparks protest in Dhaka

Several hundred bikers, who take trips using ridesharing apps Pathao and Uber, have demonstrated against the government’s ban on bike ridesharing services.
Protesters riding on their bikes held rallies and formed human chains in various places including Shahbagh and National Press Club in the capital on Thursday.
The government on Wednesday imposed a ban on operating app-based motorcycle ride-sharing services amid a recent surge in Covid-19 cases. The ban will be effective for two weeks until further notice.
Additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Harun-or- Rashid told Prothom Alo that bikers who take trip through Uber and Pathao demonstrated for 15 minutes around 1:00pm at Shahbagh intersection. Movement of vehicles was limited during that time, he added.
Agitating bikers also gathered in front of the National Press Club around 1:30pm. They formed human chain on footpath parking their bikes on the road. They chanted slogans protesting against the directive of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority’s (BRTA).
Bikers also demonstrated in the capital’s Dhanmondi 27 and Badda area demanding the withdrawal of the ban.