Fire at Dhaka Shishu Hospital doused
A fire that broke out in the cardiac ward of Dhaka Shishu Hospital in the capital’s Agargaon area on Friday afternoon has been doused, said the fire service.
The fire broke out around 1:35 pm and it was doused around 2:40 pm, said the fire service control room.
Fire service control room in charge Lima Khan told Prothom Alo that five firefighting units went to the spot immediately after receiving the information of the fire.
Later two more units joined the effort, said the control room.
The fire originated at the cardiac ward on the fourth floor of the hospital.
No casualties were reported.
Witnesses said panic spread among the relatives of the patients when the fire broke out. They came outside along with their patients who were undergoing treatment at various wards of the hospital.
Various medical equipment including beds of the cardiac ward’s ICU have been burned in the fire.
The fire service could not immediately inform the media about the reason or the origin of the fire.