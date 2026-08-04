Chhatra Dal activists remain outside National Medical Institute Hospital; Police on alert

Chhatra Dal leaders and activists were still gathered outside National Medical Institute Hospital in the capital on Tuesday evening. However, no leaders or activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir were seen at the scene. Police remained on alert.

Earlier in the day, people injured in the clashes involving Chhatra Dal, Islami Chhatra Shibir, and Jatiya Chhatra Shakti at Jagannath University were reportedly assaulted after they arrived at the emergency department of National Medical Institute Hospital for treatment. The incident heightened tensions outside the hospital.

Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rabiul Islam told Prothom Alo in the evening that the situation was now calm and that those who had been receiving treatment had been transferred to another hospital.

He added that leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were near Kabi Nazrul Government College and Jagannath University, while police remained on high alert.

As of around 6:45 pm, when this report was filed, Chhatra Dal activists were still present outside the hospital alongside police personnel. No Chhatra Shibir leaders or activists were seen there.