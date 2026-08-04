Chhatra Dal activists remain outside National Medical Institute Hospital; Police on alert
Chhatra Dal leaders and activists were still gathered outside National Medical Institute Hospital in the capital on Tuesday evening. However, no leaders or activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir were seen at the scene. Police remained on alert.
Earlier in the day, people injured in the clashes involving Chhatra Dal, Islami Chhatra Shibir, and Jatiya Chhatra Shakti at Jagannath University were reportedly assaulted after they arrived at the emergency department of National Medical Institute Hospital for treatment. The incident heightened tensions outside the hospital.
Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rabiul Islam told Prothom Alo in the evening that the situation was now calm and that those who had been receiving treatment had been transferred to another hospital.
He added that leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were near Kabi Nazrul Government College and Jagannath University, while police remained on high alert.
As of around 6:45 pm, when this report was filed, Chhatra Dal activists were still present outside the hospital alongside police personnel. No Chhatra Shibir leaders or activists were seen there.
Fresh tensions erupt outside National Medical Institute Hospital
Fresh tensions have erupted outside National Medical Institute Hospital following the clashes involving Chhatra Dal, Islami Chhatra Shibir, and Jatiya Chhatra Shakti at Jagannath University.
Leaders and activists from both sides have gathered outside the hospital. Eyewitnesses said leaders and activists of the Dhaka South units of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jubo Dal, and Chhatra Dal were also present.
Police have been deployed to the area to keep the situation under control.
Several injured in clash between Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir at Dhaka College
Several people were injured in a clash between activists of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir at Dhaka College, according to police.
Sheikh Zahidul Islam, deputy commissioner of the Ramna Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told Prothom Alo that the clash took place inside the Dhaka College campus.
"There was a fight between Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir inside the campus. Several people were injured," he said.
He added that police are not stationed inside the campus but responded after receiving information about the incident.
Clashes Between Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir Outside Dhaka Alia Madrasa
Supporters of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir are clashing in front of Dhaka Alia Madrasa in the Bakshibazar area of the capital.
The confrontation began at around 5:15 pm on Tuesday in front of the Alia Madrasa field, with both sides chasing each other. Several people have reportedly been injured.
Activists from both groups were seen throwing bricks and engaging in running battles.
Fresh Attack on Injured Shibir and Chhatra Shakti Leaders at National Medical Institute Hospital
Leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir and Jatiya Chhatra Shakti who were receiving treatment in the emergency department of National Medical Institute Hospital after the earlier clashes at Jagannath University were reportedly attacked again.
According to the report, leaders and activists of the Dhaka South units of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jubo Dal, and Chhatra Dal entered the hospital at around 4:45 pm.
They allegedly assaulted injured activists outside the hospital as well as those undergoing treatment in the emergency department. One injured person was reportedly dragged out of the emergency ward and beaten.
Earlier, a scuffle and subsequent clash broke out between activists of the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and leaders and activists of the Jagannath University Central Students' Union (JnUCSU) and Jatiya Chhatra Shakti over entry into a seminar marking the second anniversary of the July Mass Uprising at Jagannath University.
The incidents occurred around noon on Tuesday at the university auditorium and later in front of the Shaheed Minar.
Several JnUCSU and Chhatra Shakti leaders and activists were injured in the clashes. Some of the injured were receiving treatment at National Medical Hospital in Old Dhaka. Chhatra Dal also claimed that several of its activists were injured.