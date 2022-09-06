Launch school bus services to reduce traffic: DNCC mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam has urged the school authorities to launch bus service to protect the environment and reduce traffic congestion as it will bring down the number of private cars on the roads, reports news agency UNB.

He said this in a seminar titled ‘Bangladesh’s Road to Net-Zero (Carbon Neutrality)- Role of Industry and Commerce’ in the capital on Monday.

Atiqul Islam said he had talked to several teachers of different schools and they agreed with him in this regard.