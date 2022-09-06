City

Launch school bus services to reduce traffic: DNCC mayor

Prothom Alo English Desk
DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam
DNCC mayor Atiqul IslamProthom Alo file photo

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam has urged the school authorities to launch bus service to protect the environment and reduce traffic congestion as it will bring down the number of private cars on the roads, reports news agency UNB.

He said this in a seminar titled ‘Bangladesh’s Road to Net-Zero (Carbon Neutrality)- Role of Industry and Commerce’ in the capital on Monday.

Atiqul Islam said he had talked to several teachers of different schools and they agreed with him in this regard.

Students will enjoy commuting to school together in buses and it will improve their relationship with each other, he added.

Mentioning parents' concerns about their child’s safety, the DNCC mayor said modern technologies including CCTV cameras will be installed in the buses to ensure student’s safety and security. “We are also working to launch electric school buses to save energy,” he added.

The DNCC mayor urged beverage, and drinking water companies to recycle their supplied plastic bottles.

“Add some extra price and ask the consumers if they will get a refund if they return the used bottle to the seller, if necessary. To save Dhaka both customers and traders will have to take responsibility,” said Atiqul Islam.

