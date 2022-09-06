Launch school bus services to reduce traffic: DNCC mayor

Students will enjoy commuting to school together in buses and it will improve their relationship with each other, he added.
Mentioning parents' concerns about their child’s safety, the DNCC mayor said modern technologies including CCTV cameras will be installed in the buses to ensure student’s safety and security. “We are also working to launch electric school buses to save energy,” he added.
The DNCC mayor urged beverage, and drinking water companies to recycle their supplied plastic bottles.
“Add some extra price and ask the consumers if they will get a refund if they return the used bottle to the seller, if necessary. To save Dhaka both customers and traders will have to take responsibility,” said Atiqul Islam.