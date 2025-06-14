7 new Covid-19 cases reported in 24hrs
Seven new Covid-19 cases were reported in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the latest figure, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 20,51,807.
No new deaths from the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the total fatalities in the country unchanged at 29,502.
A total of 139 samples were tested during the latest reporting period [between 8am Friday and 8am Saturday], resulting in a daily positivity rate of 5.04 per cent.
The overall positivity rate stands at 13.05 per cent till now, while the fatality rate based on detected cases remains at 1.44 per cent.
Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 20,19,401.