Nagar Bhaban locked, severe traffic congestion following 6-hr demo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Ishraque Hossain's supporters staged a sit-in before the main gate of the Nagar Bhaban, the headquarters of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), for the fifth consecutive day today, Monday demanding their leader be installed as the mayor of the city corporation.

They staged demonstrations blocking one side of the road in Gulistan’s Mazar area with trucks and ropes from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm, which led to severe traffic congestion on the Gulistan-Sadarghatr road.

Ishraque’s supporters had occupied the entire area from Gulistan Mazar to Police Headquarters during the demonstrations.