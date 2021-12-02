Bomb threat centring Malaysian airlines flight in Dhaka appeared ‘unfounded’

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) announced early Thursday that a bomb threat centring a Malaysian Airlines plane eventually appeared “unfounded” after a thorough search of passengers, their luggage and the craft at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

“The information we received over a phone call from Malaysia appeared unfounded . . . nothing was found,” HSIA’s executive director Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan told a media briefing after midnight hours following a massive security search.