3 crude bombs explode in Dhaka University area at night
Three crude bombs (locally known as cocktails) exploded in succession in the Dhaka University area on Tuesday night.
At around 10:45 pm on Tuesday two crude bombs exploded in front of Jagannath Hall and another near the TSC Metro rail station. No casualties were reported immediately.
When asked about the incident, Dhaka University Proctor Israfil Ratan told Prothom Alo, “We have learnt about the incident. Police and assistant proctors have gone to the scene. They are working on the matter. We do not yet know who carried out the incident.”
Earlier on Tuesday, a cocktail exploded in front of the main gate adjacent to the road near the Supreme Court.
Shortly before the incident, International Crimes Tribunal-2 handed down death sentences to seven accused, including Obaidul Quader, the general secretary of the Awami League, whose activities are now banned in the country, in a case involving crimes against humanity committed during the July Mass Uprising.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said authorities were investigating the cocktail explosion in front of the Supreme Court.
He said, “The two people who carried out the explosion have been identified by reviewing CCTV camera footage. They could be individuals involved in criminal activities from the Awami League. The government is investigating the matter.”