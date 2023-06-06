Recruit physicians to vacant posts in prisons within a month: HC

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to appoint physicians to vacant posts in prisons across the country within a month.
"Most of the people suffering behinds bars are poor. Save these poor people by appointing physicians. Power is not for misusing, it is for serving the people," the court observed during the hearing.
A High Court division bench of justice KM Kamrul Kader and justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury passed the order after holding hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.
Lawyer JR Khan Robin moved the plea before the court, while lawyer Shafikul Islam defended the department of prisons. Deputy attorney general Sheikh Saifuzzaman and assistant attorney general Selim Azad stood for the state.
"A total of 125 appointments have been made so far against the 141 vacant posts of physicians in different prisons. We are asking authorities to expedite the process of making appointments against the remaining vacant posts," lawyer Shafikul Islam said.