Recruit physicians to vacant posts in prisons within a month: HC

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to appoint physicians to vacant posts in prisons across the country within a month.

"Most of the people suffering behinds bars are poor. Save these poor people by appointing physicians. Power is not for misusing, it is for serving the people," the court observed during the hearing.

A High Court division bench of justice KM Kamrul Kader and justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury passed the order after holding hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.