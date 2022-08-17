HC bars performance bonuses for Dhaka WASA employees

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday banned distributing performance bonuses to employees of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for six months, news agency UNB reports.

It also ruled why re-fixing the prices of water without forming a law should not be declared illegal.

The bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Consumer Association of Bangladesh’s (CAB) chairman architect Mubasshar Hussain challenging the legality of several decisions taken by Dhaka WASA.