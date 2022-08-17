City

HC bars performance bonuses for Dhaka WASA employees

Dhaka WASA building
Dhaka WASA building

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday banned distributing performance bonuses to employees of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for six months, news agency UNB reports.

It also ruled why re-fixing the prices of water without forming a law should not be declared illegal.

The bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Consumer Association of Bangladesh’s (CAB) chairman architect Mubasshar Hussain challenging the legality of several decisions taken by Dhaka WASA.

Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, Dhaka WASA board, Dhaka WASA chairman, MD, CEO and Comptroller and Auditor General have been made respondents to the rule.

Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua stood for the writ petitioner while deputy attorney general Arabindo Kumar Roy represented the state.

Dhaka WASA Board announced to give performance award (performance bonus) to its employees, which will be equal to three basic salaries each in the 2020-2021 fiscal, which is against the provisions of the Dhaka WASA Act.

