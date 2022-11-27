Injured constable suspended over escape of convicted militants

Deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s prosecution department, Jashim Uddin, told Prothom Alo that Nur-E-Azad was suspended on Sunday as he didn’t comply with the instruction.
He was told to wait at the ground floor of the court building after the hearing. But defying the instruction, he was leaving the court, accompanying the two militants -- a time when their associates snatched them away, added Jashim Uddin.
The five other suspended police officials are Matiur Rahman, court inspector of the lockup of Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Nahidur Rahman Bhuiyan, in-charge (sub-inspector) of the lockup, ATSI Md Mohiuddin, constables Sharif Hasan and Abdus Sattar, the policemen responsible for taking the militants to the court.
The two militants, who were snatched away, are Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Sifat Samir, from Madhabpur village in Chhatak upazila, Sunamganj and Md Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib from Bhateshwar village in Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat.
They were awarded death sentence in murder cases filed over the murder of Jagriti Prokashoni’s Foysal Arefin Dipan and blogger Avijit Roy.