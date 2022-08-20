Recommendation made to relieve DU teacher from academic activities

An assistant professor of the department of Music at the University of Dhaka, Anamul Haque, has been charged with sexual harassment of a female student.

The victim alleged that the accused teacher had made an indecent proposal to her repeatedly.

Following the allegation, the academic committee of the department has recommended for relieving accused Anamul Haque from academic activities for a year. The students of the department have demanded for his permanent termination. The academic committee of the department will hold a meeting on Sunday regarding this.

Earlier on 14 August, a female student placed a complaint in writing against the accused teacher to professor Debproshad Dawn, chairman of the department.

The recommendation to relieve Anamul from academic activities was made on 17 August following the allegation from the student.