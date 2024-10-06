Ex-minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury arrested
Former minister and lawmaker Saber Hossain Chowdhury was arrested from the capital’s Gulshan area on Sunday evening.
“We arrested Saber Hossain Chowdhury from Gulshan around 7:00 pm,” Md. Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of media and public relations of detective branch (DB) told BSS.
Saber was arrested in specific cases, he added.
Former Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Saber was elected member of parliament (MP) for several times from Dhaka-9 constituency since 2008.
In another drive, former home secretary Aminul Islam was also arrested from the capital’s Banani area around 5:00 pm today, Talebur said.
Aminul was also wanted in specific charges, he said.
The arrestees would be produced before the court tomorrow (Monday), the sources added.