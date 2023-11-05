27 BGB platoons deployed in Dhaka, adjoining districts

Like the first spell of the blockade, the members of the frontier battalion have been performing their duties alongside police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar to ensure public safety and security in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

After the three-day countrywide blockade, another road, rail and waterways blockade for 48 hours called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties began across the country this morning.

The blockade started at 6:00am today and will end at 6:00am on Tuesday.

The number of private and public transports on the road is more compared to the three-day blockade last week.