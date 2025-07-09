The busiest and least used metro stations

The Mirpur-10 metro station records the highest number of passengers on Dhaka’s metro rail. Since its inauguration, over 17.5 million (1.75 crore) people have travelled from this station. The metro rail saw its highest passenger count in February this year, the month of the book fair.

Apart from Mirpur-10, stations with over 10 million passengers include Uttara North, Motijheel, Agargaon, Karwan Bazar, and Bangladesh Secretariat. On the other hand, Uttara South and Bijoy Sarani stations have seen the least number of passengers.

Speaking about the high passenger volume at Mirpur, Faruq Ahmed, managing director (MD) of DMTCL, told Prothom Alo that this section of the metro route passes through a very busy area. Therefore, a higher number of passengers is natural.

He also said work is underway to increase the frequency of metro services, and passenger numbers are expected to rise further in the future.

DMTCL sources say Uttara South station is located between Pallabi and Uttara Centre stations. There are very few residential areas in that stretch. This is one reason for the low passenger turnout there.

Similarly, there is a lack of significant public transport connections from areas like Mohammadpur and Lalmatia to Bijoy Sarani station, which contributes to the low passenger turnout at that station.