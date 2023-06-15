DSCC to run mobile courts from 18 June

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will operate mobile courts from 18 June to keep the dengue situation under control by destroying Aedes mosquitoes, reports UNB.
Md Mizanur Rahman, chief executive officer of DSCC, directed its officials concerned on various issues and told them to start operating mobile courts at the field level from next Sunday.
He made the disclosure at a meeting at Nagar Bhaban on Thursday afternoon.
He said that it is a proven method to destroy the breeding sources of Aedes mosquitoes to control the dengue outbreak.
Besides, public awareness is also very important to destroy the breeding sources of Aedes mosquitoes.
"We hope that through this initiative we will be able to control the dengue disease in the area under the Dhaka South City Corporation," he added.
DSCC chief property officer Russell Sabrin, acting chief health officer Fazle Shamsul Kabir, among others, were present at the meeting.