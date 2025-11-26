Fire breaks out at Bangladesh Medical University in Shahbagh

A fire has broken out in one of the buildings of Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) in the capital’s Shahbagh.

According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, the blaze started at around 11:30 am today, Wednesday. Seven units of the Fire Service have been deployed to extinguish the fire.

Talha Bin Jasim, an official at the fire service’s public relations department, told Prothom Alo that they were notified of the fire at 11:14 am. Firefighting units were dispatched immediately and efforts to bring the blaze under control are currently underway.