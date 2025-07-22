Police charge baton on students, 75 taken to Dhaka Medical

Law enforcers baton-charged and tear-gassed on the protesting students in front of the main gate of the secretariat demanding the resignation of the education adviser and the education secretary.

At least 75 students were injured in the incident and were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Sources at the hospital confirmed this at around 5:00 pm today, Tuesday.

There was a chase and-counter chase between the police and the protesting students in front of the secretariat around 4:10 pm.

The members of law enforcement agencies charged batons on the protesting students and fired tear shells.