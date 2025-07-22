Police charge baton on students, 75 taken to Dhaka Medical
Law enforcers baton-charged and tear-gassed on the protesting students in front of the main gate of the secretariat demanding the resignation of the education adviser and the education secretary.
At least 75 students were injured in the incident and were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Sources at the hospital confirmed this at around 5:00 pm today, Tuesday.
There was a chase and-counter chase between the police and the protesting students in front of the secretariat around 4:10 pm.
The members of law enforcement agencies charged batons on the protesting students and fired tear shells.
The protesters and the law enforcement agencies were still engaged in chasing and counter chasing in front of the secretariat at the time of preparing this report.
Earlier, at around 3:45 pm, students broke open the gate and entered the secretariat. They then vandalised several parked vehicles inside the compound.
In response, members of the law enforcement agencies charged at the students. Later, police and army personnel drove the students out of the secretariat. This led to a chasing-counter-chasing between the two sides outside the gate.