'I stood in line at 1am and got fuel at 2pm'

“I stood in line at 1am, and now at 2pm I finally got fuel. The suffering is endless. I couldn’t eat properly, and standing in the sun for so long has made me sick,” said motorcyclist Al Amin Hossain.

This correspondent spoke to him today, Wednesday at Trust Filling Station in Tejgaon. At around 2:00pm, he was seen collecting fuel using the Fuel Pass app.

He said he obtained fuel through the app and would not be able to purchase fuel again for another week. However, this fuel would cover the entire week. To get it, he had to queue from 1:00am the previous night.

At that time, the line of motorcycles stretched all the way to the Mohakhali rail gate. Slowly, following the queue, it took him from night to morning, and then from morning to afternoon to finally reach the station.

Al Amin said, “A few of my friends and I were standing in line. We never imagined it would take this long. The suffering has been immense. But there’s nothing we can do—we need fuel to keep moving.”