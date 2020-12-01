Canals in DSCC to be recovered before monsoon: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has announced that all the canals in the city corporation will be recovered before the next monsoon, reports BSS.

“Before the next monsoon, we will clean all the canals under DSCC and the initial activities will start with my own funds,” he said.

He was talking to newspersons after inspecting the ongoing waste removal activities of Shyampur canal in Baraitali area of Shyampur today (Tuesday), said a press release.

“We are taking short and long term measures to free the people of Dhaka from waterlogging. We’re starting short-term activities with our own funds,” he said.

“We’ll recover the canals and will remove the waste from the canals. Through this we will restore water flow and if water flow is restored, we are hopeful that there will be no more water-logging in the areas of Dhaka,” he said.