Tk 460m spent, unutilised for 15 years

Amid the narrow and congested streets and ambience of Old Dhaka, the building is very specious. The Buriganga is situated at the other side. On 8 September, it was seen that some parts of the second floor of the building is being used as the office of local councilor of the city corporation.

The beds of the shelter centre at the third floor were seen left abandoned. The doors of the other floors were seen bolted with locks. There is a public toilet at the western side of the first floor which is being used.

There are two elevators in the building but the people related could not confirm whether they are being used currently.

The building is at the 37 ward of the DSCC. The councilor of the ward Abdur Rahman Miaji told to Prothom Alo, “His office is at a corner of the second floor. There is no function in any other part of the building.