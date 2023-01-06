Dhaka Lit Fest sees huge crowds on a chilly weekend morn

Senjuti Saha and Zunaid Ahmed Palak talked about the digital advancement and innovative technologies of Bangladesh.
Other sessions that followed included 'The Hungry Tide' with Amitabh Ghosh; 'Chaper Mukhe Shangbadikota' with Zulfiqer Russel, Mustafiz Shafi and others, film screening of 'Kathal' and Children's Goofi Puppet Show.
A visitor at the Fest, Babita Rani Das, came all the way Narinda in Old Dhaka with her son Aham Das to watch the 'Children's Goofi Puppet Show' at the Bardhaman stage. She learnt about the show on social media. Aham said he enjoyed the show very much.
Sheela Pillai, Consul of the Singapore consulate in Dhaka, came to the Fest and bumped into Tanya Gaurano, Vice Consul of the Philippine embassy here by coincidence. They attended the Amitav Ghosh's session, The Hungry Tide, and enjoyed it thoroughly.
Sheela Pillai said she finds the event amazing as she can meet all the great authors and minds from South Asia here.
Tanya Gaurano said she loved Amitav Ghosh's talk and commented that he's as briliant in real life as he's in his books.
People are engaging in discussions with each other, attending the sessions in which they are interested. They are talking to the speakers as well, asking them questions after the sessions.
There's a festive atmosphere all around.