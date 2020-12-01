Celebrate Victory Day indoors: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday said the Victory Day could be celebrated indoors maintaining health guidelines with prior permission from law enforcement agencies, reports UNB.

The minister came up with the remarks at a virtual inter-ministerial meeting on the celebrations of Victory Day.

“Our detective branch has been suggested to prevent any possible acts of sabotage during the celebrations across the country and members of law enforcement agencies will work as per the suggestions,” he said.

“We apprehend that people might come out in the streets on Victory Day. We’ve discussed how to ensure their safety and health hygiene,” the minister said.