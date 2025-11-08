Police charge baton, sound grenade, tear-shells on protesting teachers

Police dispersed a march by primary school teachers protesting for three demands, including a pay grade increase. Several teachers were injured in baton charges. Tear gas shells, sound grenades, and hot water from water cannons were also used to disperse the teachers.

These assistant teachers of government primary schools had been staging a sit-in at the central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka since Saturday morning. In the afternoon, when they marched towards Shahbagh, police blocked the procession with barricades. When teachers tried to break the barricades, police charged at them.

The teachers alleged that police attacked them without provocation. Police, however, said the teachers were stopped when they tried to advance towards the Chief Adviser’s residence at Jamuna.

The three demands of these assistant teachers are: raising assistant teachers’ pay to grade 10, 100 per cent departmental promotions, and higher grades upon completion of 10 and 16 years of service.