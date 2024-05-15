Battery-run auto-rickshaws won’t be allowed on Dhaka roads: Quader
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to take steps to stop the movement of battery-run three wheelers on the roads in Dhaka city.
“No battery-run three wheelers will be allowed on city roads. Apart from this, the movement of three wheelers has already been prohibited on 22 highways,” he said while speaking at the advisory council meeting at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) headquarters.
Earlier, the mayors of the two city corporations also agreed on stopping movement of battery-run three wheelers on Dhaka city roads.
Besides, the minister also expressed dissatisfaction over the movement of discoloured and rundown vehicles on city roads.
Meanwhile, a decision was taken to go for ‘No helmet no fuel’ policy and the deputy commissioners have been asked to take measures in this regard.