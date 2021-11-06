Commuters suffer as transport strike continues

Commuters had a harrowing time on Saturday morning as the indefinite nationwide strike of bus owners and transporters entered the second day, reports UNB.

The bus, truck and van owners decided to go on a strike from Friday in protest against fuel price hike in Bangladesh.

In the capital, all buses -- intra and inter-city -- and microbuses stayed off the roads for the second day in a row. People travelling to and from distant areas as well as the office-goers were the most affected.