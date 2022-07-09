City

Complete qurbani by second day so cleaners too can enjoy Eid: Taposh

UNB
Dhaka
DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh talks to journalists after observing the last-minute preparations for the Eid jamaat (congregation) at National Eidgah Maidan on Saturday.
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has called upon the residents of the capital to get their sacrificial slaughters done by the second day of Eid-ul-Azha, set to be observed on Sunday.

He made the call while talking to journalists after observing the last-minute preparations for the Eid Jamaat (congregation) at National Eidgah Maidan on Saturday.

“I urge the city dwellers to complete their qurbani (sacrificial slaughter) by the second day of Eid (Monday), not to wait for the third day as workers of the corporation will be removing waste from different spots for 72 hours continuously, and they too should get some rest and some time off to celebrate Eid themselves," Taposh said.

Elaborating on the massive cleanup operation that will be taken up to allow people enjoy one of the two biggest festivals in the Muslim faith, the mayor said that corporation’s workers would start cleaning up around the makeshift cattle markets (haats) from 11.00pm tonight (Saturday), and the first slaughter sites from 2pm on the Eid day.

Taposh hoped that the city corporation would be able to remove all waste within 24 hours. He said that all kinds of preparations have already been completed to hold the Eid jamaat at the National Eidgah Maidan where some 35,000 people will be able to pray at once.

Deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Md Shahidul Islam, DNCC chief executive officer Farid Ahamad, secretary Akramuzzaman, chief engineer Saleh Ahmed and others were present during the mayor's visit.

