Complete qurbani by second day so cleaners too can enjoy Eid: Taposh

“I urge the city dwellers to complete their qurbani (sacrificial slaughter) by the second day of Eid (Monday), not to wait for the third day as workers of the corporation will be removing waste from different spots for 72 hours continuously, and they too should get some rest and some time off to celebrate Eid themselves," Taposh said.

Elaborating on the massive cleanup operation that will be taken up to allow people enjoy one of the two biggest festivals in the Muslim faith, the mayor said that corporation’s workers would start cleaning up around the makeshift cattle markets (haats) from 11.00pm tonight (Saturday), and the first slaughter sites from 2pm on the Eid day.