Court rejects appeal to file case against DNCC mayor

A certain Abdur Rahim appealed to the court to file the case under the Digital Security Act against DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam. Abdur Rahim claimed himself the visionary of Bhashantek project.
The tribunal recorded the statement of Abdur Rahim but rejected outright his appeal as it “lacks merit”.
The appeal said mayor Atiqul gave defamatory speeches about plaintiff Abdur Rahim in media.
The appeal also stated that the mayor had said the Bhashantek Project is an instance of occupying and polluting the canal. The slum dwellers will be rehabilitated after demolishing the illegal structures constructed on the canal by a certain Rahim.
The appeal to file the case further said DNCC demolished the project building on 2 June. This was a misuse of power by mayor Atiqul, the appeal said.
Lawyer Faruq Hossain represented the plaintiff in the tribunal while the tribunal’s special counselor Nazrul represented the state.