Court sets date to submit report in rape abetment case against ex-VP Nur

Former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur
A Dhaka court on Tuesday set 21 January to submit report in a case against six including Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) former vice-president (VP) Nurul Haque Nur for alleged abduction, rape, abetting rape and offences under Digital Security Act.

Today was set for the submission of the investigation report in the case. But, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Begum Yeasmin Ara set a new date as the investigation officer of the case did not submit the report, reports BSS.

On the night of 20 September last year, a case was filed with Lalbagh police station against Nur for his alleged involvement in provoking a rape incident.

According to the case, the incident took place at Sadarghat Hotel and Restaurant that falls within the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.

The time of the rape incident has been mentioned in the case from 7:40pm to 8:30pm on 9 February 2020.

Hasan Al Mamun, convener of the Bangladesh Student Rights Council, was made the prime accused in the case.

The other accused are -- Saiful, Nazmul, Hasan Al Mamun, suspended convener of Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad Nazmul Hasan Sohag and its joint convener and DU student Abdullah Hil Baki.

