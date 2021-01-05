Court sets date to submit report in rape abetment case against ex-VP Nur

A Dhaka court on Tuesday set 21 January to submit report in a case against six including Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) former vice-president (VP) Nurul Haque Nur for alleged abduction, rape, abetting rape and offences under Digital Security Act.

Today was set for the submission of the investigation report in the case. But, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Begum Yeasmin Ara set a new date as the investigation officer of the case did not submit the report, reports BSS.

On the night of 20 September last year, a case was filed with Lalbagh police station against Nur for his alleged involvement in provoking a rape incident.