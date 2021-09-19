Covid-19 test at Dhaka airport within 3-4 days: CAAB chairman

The CAAB chairman said the Covid testing will begin once the diagnostic centre, selected by the authorities, sets up its RT-PCR mobile booths.
On 6 September, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said PCR booths will be set up at three international airports of Bangladesh to facilitate passengers to undergo Covid-19 tests four to six hours before boarding their flights.
The directive came from a cabinet meeting held with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
He said the PCR booths will be set up at the international airports in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet.