Covid-19 test at Dhaka airport within 3-4 days: CAAB chairman

Prothom Alo English Desk
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport
File photo

Covid-19 testing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka will begin within three to four days, said Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) chairman Air-Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman on Saturday.

He said this during his visit to the site designated for setting up the RT-PCR booths at the car parking lot of the airport for migrant workers, reports UNB.

The CAAB chairman said the Covid testing will begin once the diagnostic centre, selected by the authorities, sets up its RT-PCR mobile booths.

On 6 September, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said PCR booths will be set up at three international airports of Bangladesh to facilitate passengers to undergo Covid-19 tests four to six hours before boarding their flights.

The directive came from a cabinet meeting held with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

He said the PCR booths will be set up at the international airports in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet.

