Cricketer Nasir, Tamima indicted in marriage fraud case

The court set 10 March to start recording depositions of the witnesses.
Tamima’s former husband Rakib Hasan filed the case on 24 February 2021. The court had instructed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to probe the allegations and submit its report.
Rakib and Tamima got married on 26 February 2011, and they have an eight-year-old daughter. On 14 February 2021, Tamima married Nasir allegedly without divorcing Rakib.
PBI on 30 September last year submitted its investigation report to the court saying the marriage of Nasir and Tamima was illegal.