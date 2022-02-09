City

Cricketer Nasir, Tamima indicted in marriage fraud case

Cricketer Nasir and his wife TamimaFile photo

A Dhaka court on Wednesday framed charges against former national cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife and Saudi Arabian Airlines cabin crew Tamima Sultana Tammi in a case filed over 'illegal marriage', reports BSS.

Dhaka additional magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order, also acquitting Tamima’s mother and co-accused Sumi Akter of the charges.

The court set 10 March to start recording depositions of the witnesses.

Tamima’s former husband Rakib Hasan filed the case on 24 February 2021. The court had instructed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to probe the allegations and submit its report.

Rakib and Tamima got married on 26 February 2011, and they have an eight-year-old daughter. On 14 February 2021, Tamima married Nasir allegedly without divorcing Rakib.

PBI on 30 September last year submitted its investigation report to the court saying the marriage of Nasir and Tamima was illegal.

