Haji Salim freed on bail

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Hundreds of leaders and activists of ruling party welcomed him at the entrance of BSMMU with floral garlandSazid Hossain

Awami League (AL) lawmaker Haji Salim walked out of jail on Tuesday. The deputy jailer of Dhaka central prison Abdus Selim confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.   

Haji Salim was in the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

A team, led by the deputy jailer Abdus Selim with papers pertaining to bail order went to BSMMU on Tuesday around 1:00pm.  Hundreds of leaders and activists of ruling party welcomed him at the entrance of BSMMU with floral garland.

Earlier on 6 December, the Appellate Division of Supreme Court granted bail to Haji Salim, accepting his leave-to-appeal petition against the High Court (HC) verdict upholding the 10 years of imprisonment in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over amassing wealth beyond known sources.

