Haji Salim freed on bail

Haji Salim was in the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).
A team, led by the deputy jailer Abdus Selim with papers pertaining to bail order went to BSMMU on Tuesday around 1:00pm. Hundreds of leaders and activists of ruling party welcomed him at the entrance of BSMMU with floral garland.
Earlier on 6 December, the Appellate Division of Supreme Court granted bail to Haji Salim, accepting his leave-to-appeal petition against the High Court (HC) verdict upholding the 10 years of imprisonment in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over amassing wealth beyond known sources.