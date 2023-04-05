Dhaka Metro Rail starts operation for 6 hrs from Wednesday

Commuters can avail the Dhaka Metro Rail service for six hours every day – from 8 am to 2 pm from today, Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.
Considering the commuters’ demand and aiming to provide more services, the timing has been changed, said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), in a press conference on 30 March.
Earlier, the operating hours of Dhaka Metro Rail was 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.
All the stations on the Uttara-Agargaon route of Dhaka Metro Rail will be operational this month, Siddique said.
Dhaka Metro Rail will start operating in full swing from July this year and then the train will run non-stop from dawn to midnight, he added.
According to DMTCL, Dhaka Metro Rail operation till Motijheel may start by the end of 2024, and till Kamalapur by 2025. By December 2024, metro rail will start operation from Agargaon to Kamalapur with 24 trains.
Earlier, on 28 December last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country’s first elevated metro rail, setting a milestone in the communication history.