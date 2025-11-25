Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka’s Karail slum
A massive fire has broken out in the Karail slum in the Mohakhali area of the capital.
As many as 16 units of the Fire Service are working to extinguish the blaze.
Fire Service and Civil Defence said this in a press release at around 5:30 p.m. today, Tuesday.
Talha bin Jasim, officer of the Fire Service’s Public Relations Department, said they received the report of the fire at 5:22 pm.
Eleven units are on their way to the location to bring the fire under control, he added.