2 killed in Dhaka as ‘auto-rickshaw crashes into truck’

Prothom Alo English Desk
Road accidentProthom Alo illustration

Two people were killed and as many injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw crashed into a truck in the capital’s Jatrabari area early Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Momin Mia, 37, of Narayanganj and passenger Palash, 50, a fish trader of Munshiganj, reports news agency UNB.

The injured are fish traders Shah Ali, 36, and Sumon, 40.

Salman Rahman, sub-inspector (SI) of Jatrabari police station, said the accident occurred at around 4:00 am.

“The auto-rickshaw crashed into the truck on its way to Jatrabari wholesale fish market as the truck driver suddenly stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road in front of Dania College, leaving four occupants of the auto-rickshaw critically injured,” he added.

The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where Momin and Palash were declared dead, he added.

Police failed to seize the truck, the SI claimed.

