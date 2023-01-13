2 killed in Dhaka as ‘auto-rickshaw crashes into truck’

The injured are fish traders Shah Ali, 36, and Sumon, 40.
Salman Rahman, sub-inspector (SI) of Jatrabari police station, said the accident occurred at around 4:00 am.
“The auto-rickshaw crashed into the truck on its way to Jatrabari wholesale fish market as the truck driver suddenly stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road in front of Dania College, leaving four occupants of the auto-rickshaw critically injured,” he added.
The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where Momin and Palash were declared dead, he added.
Police failed to seize the truck, the SI claimed.