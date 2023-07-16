BSMMU medical interns demonstrate demanding increase in allowances

However, police personnel deployed in the area ahead of the demonstration stopped them from marching towards Shahbagh intersection.

In a protest against police interference, they locked up all the gates of BSMMU at around 12:00 pm. Later, they came out of the hospital and staged a protest, blocking the road in front of BSMMU.

Witnesses said, at around 1:00 pm some of the protesters came out of the hospital and tried to block Shahbagh intersection but police stopped them.

Tension escalated between physicians and the police, resulting in a chaotic situation. During the protest, the physicians tried to obstruct the road, leading to the Science Lab from Shahbagh.