Teachers withdraw programme, announce to return to home

Sheikh Kawser Ahmed, the general Secretary of Bangladesh Teachers’ Association, which is leading the movement, said to Prothom Alo on Tuesday night, they were informed in the meeting that they will be included in the two committees that are supposed to form regarding nationalisation. Moreover, the decision to eliminate the discrimination between government and private institutions has been taken in principle. But the prime minister will take her decision about it after the financial matter is settled. In this context the teachers have decided to withdraw their movement. Now they shall return to class.

Awami League’s education and human resource secretary Shamsun Nahar and member of the education subcommittee and former Bangladesh Chhatra League president Badiuzzaman were also present in the meeting.

The teachers on Tuesday started their fast-unto-death by wearing funeral shrouds following their 21-day sit-in in front of the national press club demanding the nationalisation of secondary education.