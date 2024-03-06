Bailey Road fire aftermath
800 detained in Dhaka in 2 days
Some 800 people were arrested in the capital city on Monday and Tuesday on various charges, including creating obstructions for the people and vehicles by leaving gas cylinders on the road.
Most of the arrested people are employees of various hotels, restaurants and makeshift shops in the city.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) produced the arrested people before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in two days.
All of them were released after paying a fine of Tk 500-2000 in the court.
The police filed non-FIR prosecution against the arrested people under various sections of the DMP ordinance.
DMP deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Farooq Hossain told Prothom Alo that people involved in criminal activities, including keeping gas cylinders and shop equipment in public and traffic areas, are being arrested and brought to justice. No one is being harassed.
The police also said they visited 455 restaurants and took legal action against 234 on Tuesday. Lawsuits have been lodged against five of them.
Earlier, police informed the media about conducting raids at 285 restaurants on Sunday and Monday and arresting 374 people. Some 204 legal actions were taken.
Md Bilal, owner of a tea stall was arrested from Mohakhali in Dhaka on Tuesday morning. He was produced before the court at noon and was released upon paying fines in the evening.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Md. Bilal said, “I am a poor man. I earn my living by selling tea on the street in Mohakhali. I use gas cylinders at my tea stall. Suddenly, the police arrested me in the morning and took me to the police station. I was handcuffed for the first time in my life.”