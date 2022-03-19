Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka's air quality continues to be 'unhealthy', but the densely populated capital of Bangladesh is no longer the world's most polluted city, reports UNB.

With an air quality index (AQI) reading at 179 at 10:45 am, the capital has slipped to the fourth position in the latest list of world cities with the worst air quality.

Russia's Krasnoyarsk, Pakistan's Lahore and India's Delhi occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 310, 192 and 189, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.