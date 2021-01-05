DIG Habib for implementation of new road transport act

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police (Dhaka Range) Habibur Rahman on Tuesday instructed policemen to take all-out preparation for implementing the new Road Transport Act, reports news agency BSS.

He also directed all police officials to be more active and make the policemen more public oriented.

He made the remarks while addressing monthly crime review meeting of November at the conference room of Dhaka Range today, said a press release.

Expressing satisfaction over disposal of arrest warrants, the DIG hoped that all policemen in the range will perform their duties with dedication, honesty and professionalism to maintain ongoing peaceful law and order situation.

In the meeting, directives on different types of cases were issued to the officers after holding elaborate discussion on crime situation of November 2020.