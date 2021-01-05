DIG Habib for implementation of new road transport act

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police (Dhaka Range) Habibur Rahman on Tuesday instructed policemen to take all-out preparation for implementing the new Road Transport Act, reports news agency BSS.
He also directed all police officials to be more active and make the policemen more public oriented.
He made the remarks while addressing monthly crime review meeting of November at the conference room of Dhaka Range today, said a press release.
Expressing satisfaction over disposal of arrest warrants, the DIG hoped that all policemen in the range will perform their duties with dedication, honesty and professionalism to maintain ongoing peaceful law and order situation.
In the meeting, directives on different types of cases were issued to the officers after holding elaborate discussion on crime situation of November 2020.
In November last year, 2614 cases were filed with different police stations of Dhaka Range, up by 156 cases compared to October and a decrease of 57 cases from November 2019. Of those, 728 cases were filed over drug recovery which was an increase of 144 in October and 418 in November 2019.
Eighteen cases have been filed in the arms recovery which was a decrease of eight cases compared to November 2019.
In November, some 9,683 arrest warrants were received from courts while 9,874 were implemented, increasing 191 disposal of arrest warrants compared to November 2019.
Conducted by additional DIG (crime) Md Zihadul Karim, additional DIG (administration and finance) of Dhaka Range, additional DIG (operation and intelligence), superintendent of police of 13 districts and superintendent of police (media), among others, attended the meeting.