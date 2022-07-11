DNCC, DSCC claim removing sacrificial animal wastes in nine hours

DNCC cleaners began works to remove the wastes from city streets at 2:00pm and completed it at around 9.30pm, said a press release.
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, as many as 12,47,000 cattle were slaughtered in 10 zones under DNCC. Around 9,000 tonnes of wastes have been removed.
According to waste removal report of DNCC, 100 per cent wastes have been removed from 50 wards out of 54 under the corporation while collection of all wastes have been completed from rest of four wards and now wastes are being transferred to landfill.
Dhaka north mayor Atiqul Islam visited waste removal programme in different areas and directly supervised it.
The DSCC cleaners began works to remove the wastes from city streets under 58 wards also at 2:00pm and completed works at around 11:00pm, said a press release.
A total of 7,139 tonnes of animal wastes have been removed the areas of DSCC, it added.