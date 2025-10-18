Fire at Shahjalal
Any credible evidence of sabotage will be met with resolute response: Govt
The government in a statement on Saturday said that the security services are investigating each fire incident thoroughly and protecting lives and property with utmost vigilance.
"The Interim Government is aware of public concern regarding some major fires in several locations across the country. We wish to assure all citizens that the security services are investigating each incident thoroughly and protecting lives and property with utmost vigilance," said the statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing this evening.
"Any credible evidence of sabotage or arson will be met with a swift and resolute response," it said, adding, no act of criminality or provocation will be allowed to disrupt the public life and political process.
"Let us be clear: if these fires prove to be acts of sabotage, and their aim is to sow panic and division, they'll succeed only if we allow fear to overtake our reason and our resolve," the statement read.
"Bangladesh has faced many challenges before, and together we will face any threats to our new democracy with unity, calm and determination. We have nothing to fear but fear itself," it said.