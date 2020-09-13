DSCC bans battery-run rickshaws, vans

The DSCC mayor also said, “Many poets have described the city of Dhaka as a ‘City of Rickshaws’…It is our tradition, we are re-registering and renewing the slow-moving non-mechanical vehicles that we have, including rickshaws to bring order on the road through this.”

No other non-mechanical vehicles will be allowed to operate in Dhaka city except the registered non-registered vehicles, he said. “As a result, we will determine which road will be used by slow moving vehicles, and which road will be used by fast moving vehicles. Through this registration process, slow moving vehicles will come under the registration as well as the rules”, he said.

“This is not just a registration process, this process is the first step towards the plan to build a moving Dhaka as described in the election manifesto,” he added.

On the occasion, the mayor also collected applications for a horse-drawn carriage and a rickshaw for conservation and display in the corporation area on behalf of the corporation, said a press release.