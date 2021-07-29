DSCC mayor requests city dwellers to provide info on Aedes larvae

“Inform us if you know the breeding sources of Aedes mosquitos in your surroundings as it is impossible for us to locate and destroy them all by going home to home,” he said.
On Wednesday, 27 mobile courts of the Dhaka North City Corporation sued 27 individuals and collected a fine of Tk 216,500 as they found conditions conducive to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes on their premises, the news agency report added.
Similar drives are also going on every day in DSCC as well.
Ten mobile courts of the DSCC on Tuesday fined Tk 331,000 to the owners of 24 under-construction buildings.