DSCC mayor requests city dwellers to provide info on Aedes larvae

DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh talks to media while visiting Dhaka match factory colony area to observe the water logging situation during a regular weekly visit on 28 July 2021.
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday urged the city dwellers to inform municipal authorities about Aedes mosquitoes so that they could take necessary steps to free their homes of the menace, reports UNB.

“We cannot reach the rooftops of your buildings. So if you watch stagnant water, either clean it by yourselves or inform us and we will clean it,” he said while visiting Dhaka match factory colony area to observe the water logging situation during a regular weekly visit.

“Inform us if you know the breeding sources of Aedes mosquitos in your surroundings as it is impossible for us to locate and destroy them all by going home to home,” he said.

On Wednesday, 27 mobile courts of the Dhaka North City Corporation sued 27 individuals and collected a fine of Tk 216,500 as they found conditions conducive to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes on their premises, the news agency report added.

Similar drives are also going on every day in DSCC as well.

Ten mobile courts of the DSCC on Tuesday fined Tk 331,000 to the owners of 24 under-construction buildings.

