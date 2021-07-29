DSCC mayor requests city dwellers to provide info on Aedes larvae

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday urged the city dwellers to inform municipal authorities about Aedes mosquitoes so that they could take necessary steps to free their homes of the menace, reports UNB.

“We cannot reach the rooftops of your buildings. So if you watch stagnant water, either clean it by yourselves or inform us and we will clean it,” he said while visiting Dhaka match factory colony area to observe the water logging situation during a regular weekly visit.