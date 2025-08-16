3 bodies recovered from under construction building water tank in Dhaka
The police have recovered three bodies from a water tank in an under construction building in the capital’s Banshundhara Residential Area.
They also rescued another person in critical condition and rushed him to a hospital in the city.
The bodies were recovered around 1:30 pm today, Saturday. However, the police could not confirm the identities of the victims immediately.
Confirming the matter, Bhatara police station officer-in-charge (OC) Rakibul said they received information through the emergency helpline 999 that four people entered the water tank of an under-construction house at Plot 4, Road 14 of Block ‘E’ and did not come out.
Later, police found three of them dead inside the tank while one was rescued in an unconscious state.
The police officer said they had been working as labourers in the under-construction building. They had entered the tank to remove bamboo and poles used in the construction.
The work on the first floor of the building has been completed, and construction of the second floor is about to begin.
OC Rakibul further said the names and addresses of the deceased labourers have not yet been confirmed, and efforts are underway to identify them.