3 bodies recovered from under construction building water tank in Dhaka

The police have recovered three bodies from a water tank in an under construction building in the capital’s Banshundhara Residential Area.

They also rescued another person in critical condition and rushed him to a hospital in the city.

The bodies were recovered around 1:30 pm today, Saturday. However, the police could not confirm the identities of the victims immediately.

Confirming the matter, Bhatara police station officer-in-charge (OC) Rakibul said they received information through the emergency helpline 999 that four people entered the water tank of an under-construction house at Plot 4, Road 14 of Block ‘E’ and did not come out.