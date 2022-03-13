DU must get rid of its many problems first: Serajul Islam Choudhury

Organised by Dhaka University Alumni Association (DUAA), Serajul Islam presided over the day-long programme while Bangladesh’s first finance secretary Matiul Islam joined as chief guest.
AK Azad, president of DUAA, said: “We have observed that our university is now not making it to the list of the top 1,000 universities in the world.”
“Our organisation will work with the university authorities to bring it into the top 100 by providing it with financial and infrastructural support, which will increase the quality of education too,” he added.