Many gather at Nagar Bhaban, demand Ishraque be installed as DSCC mayor
A large number of people have taken positions in and outside the Nagar Bhaban, the headquarters of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), with a demand of installing Ishraque Hossain as mayor of the city corporation.
Dwellers of various areas, traders, political leaders and activists and a few noted citizens, gathered under the banner “Dhakabasi (the residents of Dhaka)”, started the programme around 9:00 am, following an announcement that was made on Wednesday afternoon.
Several witnesses said the demonstrators took position in front of the DSCC headquarters around 9:00 am and protested the Local Government ministry’s delay in organising the swearing in of Ishraque Hossain.
The protestors, who went inside the main entrance of the Nagar Bhaban from outside after 11:00 am, were chanting various slogans in favour of Ishraque Hossain.
This has stopped movement of vehicles through that road.
The election commission (EC) on 27 April announced Ishraque Hossain as mayor of DSCC following a court order in this regard on 27 March.
As Ishraque Hossain has not been installed as DSCC mayor as of now, those people have been demonstrating since Wednesday.
The participants of the peaceful demonstration said as per the court order and the EC’s gazette notification, Ishraque Hossain is a legitimate mayor. They sought explanations from the authorities as to why it has not yet organised his oath ceremony.
According to them, a pro-people mayor like Ishraque is required for a clean, mosquito-free and corruption-free Dhaka.
The protestors also warned they will continue demonstrations in front of the Nagar Bhaban until Ishraque Hossain is sworn in. If necessary they will announce tougher programmes.
The general employees of DSCC, who expressed their unity with the protestors, joined the demonstrations stopping all their tasks. They also blocked all the gates of the Nagar Bhaban.