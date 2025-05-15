Many gather at Nagar Bhaban, demand Ishraque be installed as DSCC mayor

Several witnesses said the demonstrators took position in front of the DSCC headquarters around 9:00 am and protested the Local Government ministry’s delay in organising the swearing in of Ishraque Hossain.

The protestors, who went inside the main entrance of the Nagar Bhaban from outside after 11:00 am, were chanting various slogans in favour of Ishraque Hossain.

This has stopped movement of vehicles through that road.

The election commission (EC) on 27 April announced Ishraque Hossain as mayor of DSCC following a court order in this regard on 27 March.