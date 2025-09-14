Netrokona speedboat capsize: 3 children bodies recovered, 1 still missing

Three children’s bodies have been recovered from the Dhanu River in Khaliajuri upazila, Netrokona, following a the capsize of a speedboat that left four persons missing. The speedboat was carrying persons attending a wedding. The bodies surfaced about 700 metres from the accident site at afternoon on Saturday and in the morning of Sunday. One child is still untraced.

The accident occurred on Friday at around 1pm in the Panchhat Charpara area of Gazipur Union, Khaliajuri upazila.

The recovered bodies have been identified as Ushamoni, 5, daughter of Mofael Mia; Laila Akter, 7, daughter of Swapan Mia; and Samia, 11, daughter of Samsu Mia - all residents of Andhair village in Khaliajuri. The missing child is Shirin Akter, 18, daughter of Nawab Mia.