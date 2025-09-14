Netrokona speedboat capsize: 3 children bodies recovered, 1 still missing
Three children’s bodies have been recovered from the Dhanu River in Khaliajuri upazila, Netrokona, following a the capsize of a speedboat that left four persons missing. The speedboat was carrying persons attending a wedding. The bodies surfaced about 700 metres from the accident site at afternoon on Saturday and in the morning of Sunday. One child is still untraced.
The accident occurred on Friday at around 1pm in the Panchhat Charpara area of Gazipur Union, Khaliajuri upazila.
The recovered bodies have been identified as Ushamoni, 5, daughter of Mofael Mia; Laila Akter, 7, daughter of Swapan Mia; and Samia, 11, daughter of Samsu Mia - all residents of Andhair village in Khaliajuri. The missing child is Shirin Akter, 18, daughter of Nawab Mia.
According to local residents and upazila administration sources, the incident took place in connection with the wedding of Rana Mia, son of Nawab Mia of Andhair village. A speedboat was hired from Itna upazila, Kishoreganj, to transport the groom and wedding guests to the bride’s house in Mriga village of Itna. Before departure, around 1pm, 12 women and children from the wedding party boarded the speedboat for a ride in the haor. While on the Dhanu River, the boat collided with a fishermen’s vessel after attempting to avoid an oncoming bulkhead. The fishermen’s nets were damaged, prompting them to board the speedboat and quarrel with the driver. During the altercation, the boat capsized.
Passengers claim the fishermen deliberately sank the boat. Four persons went missing and three others were injured, while the rest managed to swim to safety. Three of the missing bodies have since been recovered, but one person is still missing.
MA Kader, Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Mohanganj Upazila and acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Khaliajuri, said that fire service personnel launched a rescue operation immediately after the incident. A diving team from Mymensingh has been conducting operations since the morning of Saturday. The recovered bodies have been handed over to the respective families.
Hafizur Rahman, Deputy Assistant Director of Netrokona Fire Service, said that strong currents and the river’s depth have made the rescue operation challenging. Efforts are continuing to recover the missing individual.