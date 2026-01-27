Eggs hurled at NCP leader Nasiruddin Patwari, allegations levelled against BNP

Eggs were once again thrown at Nasiruddin Patwari, chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and candidate of the 11-party electoral alliance in Dhaka-8.

The incident took place today, Tuesday afternoon, at Habibullah Bahar University College in Shantinagar of the capital.

Nasiruddin Patwari and NCP convener Nahid Islam have accused rival BNP candidate Mirza Abbas and BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman of the incident.