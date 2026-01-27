Pitha festival
Eggs hurled at NCP leader Nasiruddin Patwari, allegations levelled against BNP
Eggs were once again thrown at Nasiruddin Patwari, chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and candidate of the 11-party electoral alliance in Dhaka-8.
The incident took place today, Tuesday afternoon, at Habibullah Bahar University College in Shantinagar of the capital.
Nasiruddin Patwari and NCP convener Nahid Islam have accused rival BNP candidate Mirza Abbas and BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman of the incident.
The party’s election media subcommittee chief, Mahabub Alam, said, “Nasiruddin Patwari went to Habibullah Bahar College as an invited guest at a pitha festival. An attack took place on him there.”
Nahid Islam alleged, “What happened today is extremely unfortunate. An attempt to deny the incident is even more disgraceful. Identified terrorists of Habibullah Bahar College carried out this attack in a planned manner. This happened on the instructions of Mirza Abbas with the consent of Tarique Rahman. On one hand, they will go on stage and speak nice words; on the other, they will suppress opponents in a terrorist manner. We will not allow the rehabilitation of Awami League politics.”
Addressing the Election Commission, Nahid Islam said, “We want to see action taken over this incident. We want to see what steps the college administration takes. We want to see what action the BNP takes against this as a party. After that, we will give the remaining response on the streets and in the 12 February election.”
Ramna police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Rahat Khan said police were present there the entire time and tried to restrain the agitated crowd.
On Friday evening, during a roadside campaign rally of Nasiruddin Patwari in the Golden Plaza alley area of Siddheshwari in the capital, dirty water and eggs were thrown at him. At that time, he blamed extortionists for the incident. Three days later, another egg-throwing incident has occurred.
Several video footages circulating on social media show that when Nasiruddin Patwari went to the college, a group of people surrounded him chanting “fake, fake.” At that time, Nasiruddin Patwari took position with his supporters on the veranda of a building inside the college. Later, those surrounding him threw eggs at him one after another. During this time, his supporters also chanted “Nara-e-Takbir, Allahu Akbar.” He later came out of the college and sat down on the road in front.
Speaking to journalists there, Nasiruddin Patwari alleged, “Chhatra Dal carried out this attack. We have placed the judgment of this attack before the people. These are not the original Chhatra Dal; Mirza Abbas has a separate force here.”
In protest against the attack, a press conference was held at around 2:00 pm at the NCP election office at Fakirapool intersection. At the press conference, NCP convener Nahid Islam spoke alongside Nasiruddin Patwari. He blamed Tarique Rahman and BNP candidate for Dhaka-8 Mirza Abbas for the attack and said that 12 people were injured.
The NCP, formed under the leadership of youths who led the uprising against the Awami League government in July–August 2024, is contesting the parliamentary election through seat-sharing with Jamaat-e-Islami and other like-minded parties.
From that position, Nasiruddin Patwari is campaigning as the candidate of the Jamaat-led 11-party electoral alliance. His main rival in the constituency is BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas.