Writ filed for probe over corruption by BFF officials including president

A writ has been filed over seeking instructions to probe the allegations of corruption and money embezzlement by the officials of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), including its president Kazi Salauddin, senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy, former general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag.
A Supreme Court (SC) lawyer, Syed Sayedul Haque, sent a letter to the chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 3 May, seeking an instruction to investigate the allegations brought against the BFF officials.
As the lawyer didn't get any response from the ACC chairman, he submitted a writ to the HC on Sunday.
Syed Sayedul Haque told Prothom Alo that a hearing could be held on Monday at a HC bench, comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat, over the writ.
In the writ, a rule has been sought over why the failure of defendants over taking necessary actions against the BFF officials on charges of corruption and money embezzlement will not be declared legal
Secretary for youth and sports, Bangladesh Bank governor, ACC chairman, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit chief, National Board of Revenue chairman, BFF president, senior vice president and former general secretary have been made defendants in the writ.