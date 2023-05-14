Writ filed for probe over corruption by BFF officials including president

A writ has been filed over seeking instructions to probe the allegations of corruption and money embezzlement by the officials of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), including its president Kazi Salauddin, senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy, former general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag.

A Supreme Court (SC) lawyer, Syed Sayedul Haque, sent a letter to the chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 3 May, seeking an instruction to investigate the allegations brought against the BFF officials.

As the lawyer didn't get any response from the ACC chairman, he submitted a writ to the HC on Sunday.